VVS Laxman Picks Hardik Pandya Over Ravindra Jadeja As India's Best Finisher In T20Is

India are set to host the T20 World Cup 2021 later this year. With the marque event slated to played in the country, the Indian team will enter the tournament as favourites and there's no doubt that they will be under immense pressure to win the coveted trophy in home conditions. Moreover, India's form in T20Is off late has been sensational. The Men in Blue trounced New Zealand 5-0 at in their own backyard and also won the T20I series against Australia 2-1 later in the year.

VVS Laxman picks Rishabh Pant to be India's finisher at T20 World Cup 2021 over Ravindra Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman recently opened up on certain elements that the Indian team needs to get right in order for them to win the T20 World Cup 2021. The Indian veteran highlighted the importance and the need of another player who can don the finisher's role alongside Hardik Pandya.

While speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Laxman said that the balance of the squad is very very important as far as the T20 World Cup is concerned. He pointed out that there are two areas where India really requires firepower. Speaking about the first area, Laxman said that India needs another finisher.

According to Laxman, India is overly dependent on Hardik Pandya and besides the Baroda-based cricketer, he doesn't see anyone else who can play that finisher’s role, thus undermining ther brilliant performances put in by Ravindra Jadeja in T20Is.

Laxman acknowledged the presence of KL Rahul in the squad who is getting an opportunity but he reckoned that in T20Is, the Kings XI Punjab captain bats more at the top of the order. The former Test specialist feels that India will draft in Rishabh Pant who is a left-hand batsman and can play the big shots and finish off the innings well with Hardik Pandya.

Notably, Laxman snubbed Jadeja who has been in fine form both with bat and ball and was also amongst the runs in the T20I series against Australia and also the IPL 2020. On the other hand, Laxman picking Pant over Jadeja comes as a surprise considering the fact that the wicketkeeper didn't play a single T20I in 2020 and was also in poor form in the IPL 2020.

According to Laxman, the second area that India needs to focus on is the death bowling. Laxman said that India will need to find a bowler who along with Jasprit Bumrah can bowl the death overs. The 46-year old opined that India have got options in T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can partner Bumrah. Laxman reiterated that death bowling is one area in the bowling department which Virat Kohli needs to address.

SOURCE: VVS LAXMAN INSTAGRAM

