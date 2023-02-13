Ravindra Jadeja Takes Brutal Dig At Australia: 'They Spotted Rough Patches From Flight'

Ravindra Jadeja, who with the Nagpur Test made a perfect comeback to the international cricket, has taken a dig at Australia. Jadeja contributed to the back-and-forth that is going around on the subject of the pitch. India won the first test match by innings and 132 runs.

Following a dominant display in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the remarks regarding the pitch are still coming from left, right, and center. While it was Steve Smith and Australian experts who started the process, it is now the Indians who are making their opponents eat their words. Jadeja, who picked up a 5-wicket haul and scored a fluent 70 in the first innings, expressed his views on the Pitch tussle.

"Unko flight se hi rough patches dikh rahe the (They had probably spotted the rough from the flight itself). The atmosphere they created that it would spin; it didn't spin that much. If we see, they got out more to straight balls. We also got out lbw on straight balls," Jadeja said on Star Sports after the conclusion of the match.

Jadeja also defended India's persistence with spinners in home Test assignments. The all-rounder admitted that spin bowling is the team's strength and it's fair for them to create pitches accordingly."This is bound to happen in India because we will obviously play to our team's strength. Our fast bowlers are also good, but spinners win more matches in India and pick up wickets, so why shouldn't we go with our strength," he said.

India vs Australia: Nagpur Test summary

After falling apart on the first day, Australia could only manage to score 177. India in reply were 77/1 i at stumpts on day 1. On day 2, India continued from 77/1. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, who came in as a nightwatchman at the end of the first day, took India past the 100-run mark comfortably. However, as the partnership was beginning to take the game away from Australia, Ashwin fell to Todd Murphy. Afterward, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, yet Sharma went strong from one end. In the process, Rohit scored his maiden 100 against Australia. He also eventually got out not before taking India past the total of Australia. Just as it looked that Australia is not completely out of the game, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel came together to formulate an unbeaten 81 runs. As a result India currently stands at 321/7, leading by 144 runs. For Australia, Todd Murphy turned out to be the knight in shining armor as he has picked five-for on debut.

Continuing the momentum from Day 2, on Day 3 India took the lead past 200 and scored 400 in the first innings. With a scintillating knock of 84 Axar Patel scored the second-highest runs in the innings. Approaching the lead of 223, Australia suffered an early blow in the second innings as Usman Khawaja went cheaply. Following that the spinners took the control of the game and did not let any player settle. Australia reeled throughout the innings and after continuous falling of wickets, it quickly became apparent that loss is imminent for Australia. Australia bundled out at 91 and lost the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by an inning and 132 runs. With this India are 1-0 in the series.