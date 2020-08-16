MS Dhoni Retires: ICC Recalls Captain Cool Finishing Off 'in Style' At World Cup 2011

In a tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a clip of his World Cup-winning unbeaten knock of 91 in 2011 as he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

It was the iconic sixer by Dhoni that won India the World Cup after 28 years and ICC dubbed it ‘finishing off in style’. ICC also shared the clip of Dhoni’s “superb one-hand catch” and other pictures of him on the field to mark the end of an era.

Take a look here:

On 74th Independence Day, the former Indian cricket team captain announced his retirement from the international game and triggered millions of cricket fans to reminisce about the legendary moments that ‘Mahi’ gave them. From politicians to fellow teammates, everyone recalled the iconic moments in Indian cricket’s history because of MS Dhoni. From iconic run-outs to his helicopter shots, netizens posted short clips from the 16-year-old legacy of the player.

MS Dhoni announces retirement

Ending the 16-year-old legacy, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. He also took to social media and shared a compilation of his cricketing journey with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the movie Kabhie Kabhie (1976) as the background song.

Hailing from Ranchi, MS Dhoni made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and then went on to lead the 'Men in Blue' to bag the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni wrote, “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Following MS Dhoni, Team India batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket. Raina made his debut in 2005, announced his retirement just moments after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15. Both the players are currently in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE.

