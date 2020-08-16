Sachin Pilot Sends Best Wishes, Salutes 'Men In Blue' As Dhoni & Raina Announce Retirement

Joining in to celebrate the 16-year-old legacy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the India cricket star announced his retirement from international cricket, Congress leader Sachin Pilot took to Twitter to post a heartfelt note for the former Indian captain. Sending in “best wishes” for his future endeavours, Pilot thanked MS Dhoni for “superb innings” and many laurels that he brought to the country.

Best wishes to one of India’s greatest cricketing legends #MSDhoni as he announces his retirement.

Thank you for the superb innings and the many laurels you’ve brought to the country 🇮🇳 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 15, 2020

Since Indian batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from the international cricket on the same day, Sachin Pilot also extended his best wishes to him in a separate post and lauded Raina’s “formidable” partnership with Mahi and saluted the 'Men in Blue'.

My best wishes to Suresh Raina for his future endeavors 👍

Your formidable partnership with MS Dhoni will always be remembered for the many wins you gave India.

Saluting our Men in blue 🇮🇳 @ImRaina — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announce retirement

On 74th Independence Day, the former Indian cricket team captain and Suresh Raina announced their retirement from the international game and triggered millions of cricket fans to reminisce about the legendary moments that both players gave them.

MS Dhoni took to social media and shared a compilation of his cricketing journey with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the movie Kabhie Kabhie (1976) as the background song.

Hailing from Ranchi, MS Dhoni made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and then went on to lead the 'Men in Blue' to bag the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni wrote, “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Following MS Dhoni, Team India batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket. Raina made his debut in 2005, announced his retirement just moments after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15. Both the players are currently in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE.

Sharing a picture with his CSK squad including skipper MS Dhoni, Raina wrote on Instagram, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, MS Dhoni. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!"

