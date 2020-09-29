JAM Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Jamshedpur Jugglers will battle it out against Bokaro Blasters in the 30th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Tuesday, September 29. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our JAM vs BOK match prediction, JAM vs BOK Dream11 team and the probable JAM vs BOK playing 11. Streaming of JAM vs BOK live in India will be available on the FanCode app.
With just two wins in nine matches, Jugglers are desperately searching for momentum to rise through the ranks in the points table. Positioned at the bottom of the table, the team needs a remarkable turnaround. In the game, Blasters will likely pose a tough challenge for the Jugglers as they have been in splendid form in the Jharkhand Premier League. Considering the pitch, a low-scoring thriller is on the cards between the two teams. Vikash Singh was the top performer when the two teams clashed earlier in the tournament.
Man Of the Match award for the 7th Match of the #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Bokaro Blasters and Jamshedpur Jugglers was won by Vikash Singh of Bokaro Blasters for his contribution of 40 Runs off 18 balls and his spell of 2/28 (4 Overs). pic.twitter.com/8zUxJNbp93— Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 18, 2020
Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra
Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Vikash Vishal
Wicketkeeper: K. Kushagra
Batsmen: A. Bhardwaj, V. Kumar, K. Deobrat, V. Vishal
All-rounders: A. Surwar (vice-captain), V. Singh, R. Prasad
Bowlers: J. Singh, A. Kumar (Jr) (captain), P. Yadav
As per our JAM vs BOK match prediction, Blasters will be favourites to win the match.
