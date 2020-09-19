JAM Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Jamshedpur Jugglers are all set to take the field against Singhbhum Strikers in a league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Saturday, September 19. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our JAM vs SIN match prediction, JAM vs SIN Dream11 team and the probable JAM vs SIN playing 11. Streaming of JAM vs SIN live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

JAM vs SIN live: JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

JAM are yet to win a match in the ongoing season and the upcoming match against SIN presents them with a perfect opportunity to get their first points of the campaign. On the other hand, SIN are second on the points table and stand a chance to go top with a win a win over the winless Jamshedpur.

Both the teams come into the match after losing their previous encounter. While JAM lost their previous match to Bokaro Blasters, SIN lost to Dumka Daredevils. Expect the match to be an exciting contest as fans can expect both teams to field their strongest players in the JAM vs SIN playing 11.

JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the JAM vs SIN Dream11 team

JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: JAM vs SIN playing 11: JAM squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.

JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: JAM vs SIN playing 11: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the JAM vs SIN Dream11 team

B Krishna

S Singh

AS Surwar

JAM vs SIN live: JAM vs SIN Dream11 team

JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction

As per our JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction, SIN are favourites to win the match.

Note: The JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction, JAM vs SIN top picks and JAM vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JAM vs SIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter