IPL 2020: Anand Kripalu To Take Over As Bangalore Team Chairman From October 1

Ahead of IPL 2020, Diageo India announced the appointment of Anand Kripalu as the Bangalore team chairman on Friday, September 18. As per Financial Express reports, Kripalu will take over the team's management starting October 1. He is currently the managing director and CEO of Diageo India and will be taking over from Sanjeev Churiwala who is also the executive director and chief financial officer of Diageo India.

Bangalore team gets new chairperson

Anand Kripalu, an IIT Madras and IIM Kolkata graduate, has been leading Diageo India since 2014. Before 2014 he held the post of president at Mondelez International and has even served as managing director of Cadbury India Ltd besides his two decades with Unilever.

Diageo India, which is a subsidiary of global leader Diageo plc., is primarily a beverage alcohol company and the IPL Bangalore franchise is an important part of its global portfolio.

Director of Cricket Mike Hasson’s first Interview

Meanwhile, Director of Cricket for the IPL Bangalore squad Mike Hasson in a recent interview said that he took up coaching at the very young age of 22 and while he loves coaching, he sometimes regrets not playing. Hesson was speaking to the media ahead of the IPL 2020 opening.

The first match of IPL 2020 will feature the Mumbai team going up against the Chennai squad on Saturday, September 19. The games are scheduled to take place from September 19 to November 10 and will be spread across three cities in the UAE- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. According to reports, Dubai will host 24 games, while Abu Dhabi hosts 20 games and Sharjah will host 12 games.

(Image Credit @BLOncampus/Twitter)

