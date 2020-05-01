Jamaica Tallawahs Reveal The 'Truth' Behind Chris Gayle's Ouster; Sarwan Breaks Silence

The Jamaica Tallawahs on Friday defended assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan and stated on record that he had no part to play in the franchise's plan to not retain explosive opener, Chris Gayle. The management stated that Gayle gave the franchise 'several reasons' and the decision was made collectively by the ownership and management team, adding that Sarwan had no part to play. The management in its statement also said that the decision was purely based on 'business and cricketing reason.'

“Further, the Ownership and Management of the Tallawahs have no political affiliation with any political organization in any country of the Caribbean,” the CPL side added.

Explosive West Indies batsman Chris Gayle had recently blamed his former teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan for his ouster from his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Jamaica Tallawahs. Gayle had taken a potshot at Sarwan, now the assistant coach of the Tallawahs and also remarked that he is 'worse than the Coronavirus.'

Sarwan breaks silence

Recently, Jamaica Tallawahs assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan also broke his silence on the prevailing matter and denied any involvement in the franchise's decision-making process that led to Gayle's ouster. Sarwan stated that Gayle has levelled false allegations and 'tarnished' the hood name and reputation of several persons. He added that the allegations came as an utter shock to him since he had played with Gayle from the inception of his career. Furthermore, Sarwan also stated that he has responded not because Gayle is worthy of it but because the public record must be set straight.

Gayle lashes out at Sarwan

In a YouTube video recently, Chris Gayle had shockingly remarked that Ramnaresh Sarwan is 'worse than the coronavirus right now'. He added that in what transpired with the Tallawahs, Ramnaresh Sarwan had a big part to play in turning the owners against him. Gayle even asked Ramnaresh Sarwan if he is planning to change in the near future. The T20 veteran was furious and collectively said that Sarwan is a snake, who always backstabs players and teammates for his selfish interests. Chris Gayle also called Sarwan a 'vindictive' and an 'immature' person

