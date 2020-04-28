Chris Gayle Calls Ex-WI Teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan 'worse Than Coronavirus' And Here Is Why

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is quite a cheerful personality who is known for his antics on and off the field. The southpaw is never involved in any controversies with his teammates as he shared a good bond with everyone. However, this time, Chris Gayle has made some serious allegations against his former West Indies teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan.

Chris Gayle calls Ramnaresh Sarwan 'worse than coronavirus'

According to Chris Gayle, Ramnaresh Sarwan is the main reason behind CPL franchise Jamaica Tallawahs releasing him for CPL 2020. Both Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan had played together for West Indies in the early days of their careers and have also guided the island nation to several memorable victories. However, it seems as if things haven't really been friendly between them from the start, which is why Chris Gayle has made damning accusations on Ramnaresh Sarwan, who is Jamaica Tallawahs’ assistant coach.

In a YouTube video, Chris Gayle shockingly mentioned that Ramnaresh Sarwan is 'worse than the coronavirus right now'. He added that in what transpired with the Tallawahs, Ramnaresh Sarwan had a big part to play in turning the owners against him. The Kings XI Punjab opener also said that Ramnaresh Sarwan was at his birthday party last year in Jamaica, where he gave a big speech standing on the platform on how far they have come.

Chris Gayle even asked Ramnaresh Sarwan if he is planning to change in the near future. The T20 veteran was furious and collectively said that Sarwan is a snake, who always backstabs players and teammates for his selfish interests. Chris Gayle also called Sarwan a 'vindictive' and an 'immature' person. The West Indies star batsman, who was released by Jamaica Tallawahs, will now play for St Lucia Zouks instead, which is owned by Kings XI Punjab's owners KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI