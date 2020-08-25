James Anderson Takes Landmark 600th Test Wicket, Netizens Laud Pacer's Incredible Journey

England fast bowler James Anderson joined a gallery of some great names on Tuesday, August 25. By dismissing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, the 38-year-old picked up his 600th Test wicket. In doing so, James Anderson became the first-ever fast bowler in history and only the fourth overall to reach the landmark after the legendary spin trio of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709) and Anil Kumble (619).

James Anderson 600th wicket: Pacer extends wickets tally from 593 to 600 at Southampton, watch video

England vs Pakistan 2020: A landmark unlocked with James Anderson 600th wicket

Earlier in the ongoing series-deciding third England vs Pakistan 2020 Test, James Anderson picked up 5-56 in 23 overs to bag his 29th five-wicket haul in the format. His match-defying spell helped his side gain a substantial 310-run first-innings lead over the visiting Pakistani side. The mercurial right-arm pacer followed up his first-innings recital by claiming the wickets of Abid Ali and Azhar Ali in Pakistan’s following-on attempt.

The moment of euphoria arrived when he sent the Pakistani captain and first-innings centurion back to the pavilion to leave the visitors struggling at 109-3, thus eventually breaking the 600-wicket barrier, a landmark previously breached by only three bowlers before.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Twitterati congratulates James Anderson on his historic 600th victim

Yes. Jimmy’s the man. Congrats on 600th Test wicket and FIRST fast bowler to achieve it. 👏👏👏@jimmy9 the GOAT — Fawad Raza (@fwd79) August 25, 2020

I truly remarkable bowler & belongs in that 600 company. A master of swing & seam, and irreplaceable. Arise Sir Jimmy The GOAT! — Elliott Bambrough (@E2TheBam) August 25, 2020

He'll end up with 650+ for sure.

And I believe knighthood isn't that far away now! — Aadesh Jain (@1MS14IM001) August 25, 2020

Congratulations James Anderson 🥰🥰🥰😙😙😙 legend of Cricket — Ayub Khan (@AyubKha64485477) August 25, 2020

Milestone victims for James Anderson

1st: Mark Vermeulen (2003)

50th: MS Dhoni (2007)

100th: Jacques Kallis (2008)

200th: Peter Siddle (2010)

300th: Peter Fulton (2013)

400th: Martin Guptill (2015)

500th: Kraigg Brathwaite (2017)

600th: Azhar Ali (2020) pic.twitter.com/i9tIzpVNpi — Ankur Gautam (@AnkurGa79689647) August 25, 2020

James Anderson wickets tally: Updated numbers after James Anderson 600th wicket

The staggering James Anderson wickets tally in Test cricket now comprises of an exact 600 victims at the time of writing this report. He made his international debut back in 2002 and played his first Test match a year later against Zimbabwe. An Ashes legend and a veteran campaigner, the James Anderson wickets column also includes an additional 287 scalps in his limited-overs inventory (269 in ODIs and 18 in T20Is).

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would additionally be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The Day 5 of third England vs Pakistan 2020 Test was scheduled to commence earlier on Tuesday at 3:30 PM IST, but continuous rains and wet outfield delayed the playing proceedings by more than five-and-a-half-hours. At the time of publishing, Pakistan reached 121-3, still and innings and 189 runs behind England’s 583-8d.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of England Cricket and ICC