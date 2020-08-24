Bess Labels James Anderson As 'England's Greatest' As The Veteran Nears 600 Test Wickets

Hailing veteran speedster James Anderson, England's young gun Dom Bess remarked that it is phenomenal to see the pacer take so many wickets consistently. The veteran speedster who is playing his 156th Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl currently needs only two wickets to register his 600th wicket in the longest format of the game. Only three bowlers - Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble - have more wickets than Anderson in Tests.

'It is phenomenal'

Speaking highly of Anderson, Bess remarked that the veteran is 'England's greatest' and the 'Greatest of All Time (GOAT) of bowling'. "He’s the GOAT of bowling and England’s greatest,” Bess said of Anderson. “... It’s phenomenal to stand at point and watch him nick people off, hit people on the shins and take as many poles as he does, so consistently," the youngster said.

READ | James Anderson Strikes Again, Deceives Pak Test Skipper Azhar Ali With A Fuller One

Bess also highlighted that there was chat about Anderson's 'potential retirement' recently but the veteran has instead come back and 'teared it up'. "It just shows how good he is," he said.

READ | 'Top Class': James Anderson's Unplayable Delivery Gets Rid Off Shai Hope

Anderson wreaks havoc in third test

Tearing apart Pakistani batsmen in the third and final Test of the series at the Ageas Bowl, James Anderson picked up a brilliant fifer to put the hosts on top of the visitors. Accounting for the first four wickets, Anderson sent Pakistan's top order packing on Day 2 and then scalped the last the wicket of Naseem Shah, helping England enforce the follow-on. Trailing by 311 runs, Pakistan's only positive was skipper Azhar Ali's return to form as he scored a hard-fought 141 runs. The visitors need a miracle to turn things around as Shan Masood and Abid Ali have got off to a decent start on Day 4. Pakistan are 41/0 and trail by 269 runs while Anderson looks to add two more wickets to his bag making it worth 600 total scalps.

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pak Leadership For 'not Saving' Babar Azam On Day 2 Of Final Test

READ | Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Young Gun Zak Crawley, Hopes To See Him Across Formats