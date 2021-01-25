James Anderson Achieves BIG All-time Record In Test Cricket, Becomes Only Player To Do So

England fast bowler James Anderson claimed 6-40 during Sri Lanka’s first innings in the ongoing series-deciding Test match at Galle. In doing so, the speedster registered his 30th five-wicket haul in Tests. Remarkably, Anderson also achieved a rare landmark in international cricket, thus extending his dominance as a leading bowler in the purest form of the game.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test: James Anderson celebrates five-fer

Jimmy becomes the oldest seamer to take a five-for in Asia



🤐#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/Y2v4AcjUQD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 23, 2021

Also Read | R Ashwin Reveals How Indian Players Were Ill-treated During Their Stay In Sydney

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test: James Anderson’s landmark five-wicket haul

James Anderson made his Test debut in 2002 and claimed his first five-wicket haul the following year against Zimbabwe at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. While he took his second five-fer just three months later, it took him quite a while to register another five-wicket set in an innings. It was in July 2007 against India at Lord’s when the right-arm pacer collected five wickets for just 42 runs to register his then-best Test bowling figures.

His performance in 2007 against India marked a remarkable sequence for the cricketer, as he continued picking up at least one five-wicket haul every year since then. Through his 6-40 against Sri Lanka at Galle, Anderson became the first-ever fast bowler in the world to register a Test five-wicket haul for 15 successive years. With no wicket in the second Sri Lankan innings, the legendary seamer ended the game with a match-haul of 6-46.

Also Read | Alex Carey Pleads IPL 2021 Teams To Pick Him, Ricky Ponting Responds On Commentary

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test live updates

At the time of publishing, England reached 155-4 in 35 overs. With another six overs left on Day 4, the visitors require nine more runs to complete a 2-0 annihilation of the hosts.

SL vs ENG live streaming details

The Sri Lanka vs England live streaming is available on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD in India. Fans who wish to watch the match online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Other than that, one can keep an eye on the SL vs ENG live scores and updates through the websites and social media channels of the English and Sri Lankan cricket boards.

James Anderson wickets in international cricket

The James Anderson wickets section in international cricket makes for a staggering read. The 38-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket among all fast bowlers. Since his debut in May 2003, the pacer has picked 606 wickets across 157 Test matches for his country. The legendary cricketer also has an additional 269 ODI and 18 T20I wickets to his name for an overall international tally of 893 wickets.

Also Read | Washington Sundar Ready To Don The Opener's Role In Tests After Dream Debut In Brisbane

India vs England 2021

On January 21, the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced their 16-member squad for the first two Tests against India in February. James Anderson was selected as his side’s leading pacer along with his teammate Stuart Broad. Here is a look at the entire English squad for the first half of India vs England 2021 Test series.

16 players 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

6 travelling reserves 🏏

All the details here 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2021

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Makes Fans Emotional By Capturing Time Spent At Home; See Picture

Image source: ECB Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.