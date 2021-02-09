James Anderson Beats Birthday Boy Glenn McGrath For Remarkable, All-time Test Match Record

England pacer James Anderson collected three Indian wickets on Day 5 in the first Test in Chennai by delivering a hostile bowling spell. The cricketer began his day by dismissing Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in a space of four deliveries when he was called on to bowl by skipper Joe Root. A while later, he sent India’s first innings top-scorer Rishabh Pant back to the pavilion.

In doing so, the 38-year-old achieved a major Test landmark, overtaking the likes of Courtney Walsh as well as Glenn McGrath. It occurred on a day when the latter of the two former pacers was celebrating his 51st birthday.

ICC celebrates Glenn McGrath birthday occasion

Lara. Tendulkar. Sangakkarra. Kallis.



Birthday boy Glenn McGrath came up clutch plenty throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/x2J9xz96lI — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

James Anderson achieves significant Test landmark on Glenn McGrath birthday

Traditionally, a majority of fast bowlers are known for losing their trademark zip and grip as they grow older. Apparently, age has no effect on James Anderson as he continues to deliver match-winning performances for England. Through his recent three-fer that dismantled the Indian top-order, Anderson has now become Test cricket’s most proficient fast bowler after the age of 30.

Ever since Anderson turned 30, the seasoned speedster has picked 343 Test wickets. He is now two wickets ahead of former West Indies paceman Courtney Walsh (341 wickets) as well as Australian legend Glenn McGrath (287 wickets). Interestingly, it was also McGrath’s overall record that Anderson overtook back in 2018 to become the leading wicket-taking paceman in Test history.

James Anderson gets Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane; watch videos

James Anderson Test wickets updates

The James Anderson Test wickets section makes for a staggering read. Having made his Test debut in 2003, the 38-year-old has played 158 matches for his country. Anderson has taken 611 wickets in the process and he has 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls to his name.

India vs England live streaming details

At the time of publishing, India reached 162-6 after 46.5 overs. The hosts still require another 276 runs for an unlikely victory. Captain Virat Kohli (49*) was batting at the crease alongside R Ashwin (7*).

