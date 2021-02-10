James Anderson Net Worth, Salary, House, Personal Life And Top Records

England's veteran fast bowler has contributed significantly towards the success of his national side, especially in Test matches. The star bowler also is England's leading wicket-taker in the longer format. The 38-year-old bowled exceptionally well at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium to help his side clinch the crucial Test series opener against India. Here is a look at some details regarding his net worth and personal life.

A look at James Anderson net worth figure

According to reckontalk.com, James Anderson's net worth is estimated to be US$8.2 million (i.e. approximately ₹60 crores). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as an active cricket player. The James Anderson net worth also constitutes his earnings from his endorsement deals for various brands. According to Sportekz, Anderson's current England salary is around ₹7 crores.

James Anderson top records in international cricket

The England bowler is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test match cricket and is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, and Anil Kumble. At 38 years of age, the pacer also recently became the oldest player to pick up a fifer in Asia. Anderson achieved this rare landmark when he claimed six wickets in an innings against Sri Lanka earlier this year. No other fast bowler has more wickets than James Anderson in Test matches.

ALSO READ | For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shreyas Iyer Mumbai's Captain & Shaw Deputy; Tendulkar Left Out

James Anderson Test wickets

The right-arm pacer became the first fast bowler to reach the landmark of 600 Test wickets. The player has featured in 158 Test matches for the England side and has 611 wickets to his name in the longer format. The experienced campaigner has bowled several match-winning spells for his country, and the James Anderson Test wickets tally is a testament to his outstanding bowling prowess. The bowler has 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket for England.

ALSO READ | Road Safety World Series 2021: How To Buy Tickets To Watch Tendulkar & Co. In Action

James Anderson wife and James Anderson house information

James Anderson's wife Daniella Lloyd is a model by profession. The two met for the first time in 2004 and married later in 2006. The couple has two children together. According to multiple media reports, the cricketer lives in Burnley along with his family in a luxurious house.

ALSO READ | ICC Test Rankings: Root, Anderson Enter Top 3, Virat Kohli Drops To 5th Post Chennai Loss

Disclaimer: The above James Anderson net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the James Anderson net worth figures.

ALSO READ | Road Safety World Series 2021 To Have Unacademy As Title Sponsors, Jio As Digital Partners

Image credits: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.