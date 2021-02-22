James Anderson Not Expecting Reverse Swing In Pink-ball Test At New Motera Stadium

England pacer James Anderson has said he doesn't expect "reverse-swing" to play a part in the third Test match in Ahmedabad. Anderson, who was key to England's victory in the first Test match in Chepauk, said it is highly unlikely that the reverse swing will come into play in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad. Anderson said that reverse swing did not come up during practice session in the nets and it is likely that the pitch will play the same on February 24.

'Reverse swing unlikely'

While talking about the SG pink-ball that will be played in the third Test match, Anderson said it does not feel a lot different to other brands of pink-ball. Anderson said unlike the red-ball where one can feel the leather, there is a shiny coating of lacquer on the pink-ball that makes it feel like plastic. The senior English bowler compared the ball with Dukes, adding it is unlikely that there will be reverses.

"I feel it is very similar to the Dukes in the hand. I think we will be unlikely to see reverses. It depends on the pitch - If the pitch is really abrasive you might see a bit of reverse, but from how we've bowled it in the nets I would be very surprised if it does reverse," Anderson said.

(With inputs from ANI)

