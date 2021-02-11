Dale Steyn Calls James Anderson A 'legend', Says He Is 'getting Better With Age'

South Africa speedster Dale Steyn heaped praises for English pacer James Anderson following the latter's successful spell in the first India vs England Test, remarking that Anderson seemed to be 'getting better with age'. The pacer's comments came in response to a comparison between the two based on their performances in Tests conducted in Asia.

"The only comparison required is that Jimmy is still going and I'm watching from my 20/20 sofa. He's a legend and seems to be getting better with age," Steyn tweeted.

He’s a legend and seems to be getting better with age 🍷 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 10, 2021

Anderson's reverse swings deflate India

James Anderson had showcased nothing but brilliance on the field on Day 5 of the first India vs England Test after he generated a reverse swing dismissing India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, sending his stumps flying. Two deliveries earlier, the 38-year-old batsman had dismissed a well-set Shubman Gill for 50 with a similar reverse delivery. Ultimately, the veteran pacer knocked off wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant snubbing any hopes that India had for winning the Test.

Following his remarkable play, England skipper Joe Root had also lauded the pacer comparing his feat with Andrew Flintoff's heroics from 2005. "It reminded me a little bit of Flintoff in '05 and the impact of that over to Ponting and Langer, but in the context of this game it was huge," Root said.

Flintoff had etched his name in history in 2005 after he picked the wickets of Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting in the 13th over helping England turn the table and defeat Australia by 2 runs.

With England defeating India by 227 runs in the first Test, the visitors have earned first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table, increasing their chances to secure one of the three series results.

