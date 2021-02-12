James Anderson Out, Moeen Ali Set For Return In 2nd Test As England Declare 'Playing 12'

England's bowling spearhead James Anderson has been rested from the India vs England 2nd Test that is scheduled to commence on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The decision to rest the veteran pacer has come as a result of England's rotational policy which aims to maintain the tough life of cricketers in a bio-bubble. Spinner Dom Bess has also been rested from the second Test.

James Anderson rested for second Test, Stuart Broad takes his place

Anderson's absence will be a big blow for England as the right-arm speedster was instrumental in their historic 227-run win over India in the first Test at Chennai. Anderson bagged two wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a game-changing three-wicket haul in the second innings in what was a sensational display of reverse swing bowling. Another England veteran Stuart Broad has replaced Anderson for the second Test while Moeen Ali is set to replace Dom Bess. Olly Stone has also been added to the 12-man squad for the second Test.

Broad could be effective in these conditions but India will be delighted they don't have to play Anderson in this form. And I am assuming that Bess was short on confidence. Still, very hard on him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2021

Notably, Jofra Archer has also been ruled out of the India vs England 2nd Test. The lanky speedster suffered an elbow injury which prevented him from attending England's training session on Thursday as the visitors returned to training after trouncing India in the first Test by 227 runs.

The latest Jofra Archer injury has nothing to do with the stress fracture of the elbow that had kept him out of the first Test against South Africa (December 2019). It is rather being treated as a niggle. The magnitude of the Jofra Archer injury is not known yet, however, the England management doesn't want to take any risk as they want the 25-year-old to be fully fit for the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad which will commence on February 24. Archer is set to be replaced by Chris Woakes. On the other hand, Jos Buttler will be flying back home and be replaced by Ben Foakes.

England squad for India vs England 2nd Test: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (Wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone.

India vs England live streaming details

The second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series will commence on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test will begin at 9:30 AM. The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

