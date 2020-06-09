James Anderson Trolls Nasser Hussain For 2002-03 Brisbane Toss Goof Up On Social Media

England speedster James Anderson is one of the best bowlers to have played Test cricket. The right-arm pacer has troubled batsmen all over the world with his sharp outswingers and lethal bouncers. James Anderson, who is known for his accuracy in his bowling, is also pretty accurate with his humour.

James Anderson has a habit of trolling his teammates, from both past and present. Recently, James Anderson was involved in a hysterical banter on Twitter with his former captain Nasser Hussain.

James Anderson makes fun of Nasser Hussain for 2002-03 Brisbane toss goof

Nasser Hussain revealed that he has been asked to put together the top-10 moments featuring English cricket between 1990 to 2020 by Sky Sports Cricket. Nasser Hussain's first pick was England’s 2019 ICC World Cup win. Sky Sports replied to the tweet with the photo of Nasser Hussain’s century celebration from the 2002 Natwest Trophy Final against India. To this, the former England skipper wrote that he needed 8 more now.

Looking for 8 more now 😉 https://t.co/ISCjUoavRI — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 5, 2020

James Anderson was not going to let this opportunity go in vain as he joined the party by uploading the toss photo from the Ashes Test in 2002. Nasser Hussain’s decision to field first at The Gabba in Brisbane failed miserably as England lost the match by 384 runs. England eventually lost the series to Steve Waugh's Australia 1-4 and the Brisbane call is considered to be one of the worst ever decisions at the toss in the history of cricket as a result. Matthew Hayden made England pay for the decision right from the word go with centuries in both the innings of the Test match.

However, Nasser Hussain took James Anderson's dig sportingly as he then uploaded a parody toss video that James Anderson and former spinner Graeme Swann had made. In the video, James Anderson was seen mimicking Hussain and the latter was impersonating Ian Chappell, who was the toss presenter that time.

I still think this is a better version of that fateful morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/obXcgIwFw8 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 5, 2020

Shane Warne spares Nasser Hussain criticism by targetting Ricky Ponting

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, in his Sky Sports conversation with Nasser Hussain, had surprisingly put the former England's captain decision above Ricky Ponting's call of bowling first in the fateful and thrilling Edgbaston 2005 Ashes Test match. Warne had blasted Ponting for being arrogant and not taking basic cricket logic into account, wanting to show false bravado that Australia could do without their star bowler Glenn McGrath. England won that match by a mere 2 runs, which eventually led them to a historic 2-1 series win on home soil.

In the same conversation, Warne poked fun at easily being able to rile up Nasser Hussain, seeing the bad blood between the two sides more so when Australia dominated England in the 90s and early 2000s. Warne talked about a story in which England were in a winning position in an ODI in Australia courtesy Hussain's painstaking half-century. To disturb his concentration, Warne cleverly went after Hussain verbally during every ball he bowled. Hussain was so furious that eventually the leg-spinner got him stumped after he attempted an aggressive shot, which turned the game around for Australia.

