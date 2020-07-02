West Indies Official Uses Coach Simmons Attending Funeral For Political One-upmanship?

The President of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), Conde Riley has sought the “immediate removal” of Phil Simmons as the West Indies coach for moving out of the team’s bio-secure location in order to attend a funeral. The former West Indies player, who is based in the UK, attended his father-in-law’s funeral last Friday ahead of the three-Test series against England beginning on July 8.

ALSO READ | Darren Sammy hints at ICC being 'racist' over bouncer rules for curbing WI's dominance

England vs West Indies 2020: Barbados Cricket Association president calls for removal of Phil Simmons as West Indies head coach

Phil Simmons left the West Indies squad to attend the funeral following which he started the self-isolation process. As per the protocol, Phil Simmons needed to spend a minimum of five days away from the rest of the group. He must also twice test negative for coronavirus at the start and end of that period before resuming what have become 'normal' activities.

ALSO READ | Darren Sammy feels George Floyd's death has made need for equality greater than ever

Riley has described Phil Simmons' decision to attend a family funeral as "inconsiderate and reckless" and claimed it has "endangered the lives" of the rest of the members of the West Indies squad. In an email to the board members, Riley wrote that he just heard on the radio that West Indies head coach Phil Simmons attended a funeral recently and is now being quarantined as a result. He added that if this is true, he wishes for the immediate removal as head coach.

Riley's email further read that he is being bombarded by concerned parents and members of the BCA. He added that the English press will have a feast on his judgement and so he suggested the board to act swiftly.

The call seems to have come after multiple reports recently have claimed that Dave Cameron, the ex-CWI chief, is expected to contest for the ICC elections. Cameron is said to be close to Riley, making the latter give the former more mileage, political clout and credibility than current chief Ricky Skeritt, who has been highly vocal of the previous Cameron regime and likely to fight legal battles against him in the future.

ALSO READ | Darren Sammy: Ishant Sharma faces fans' wrath after using racist word for Darren Sammy in 2014 post

England vs West Indies 2020: Cricket West Indies states Phil Simmons' exit and re-entry was approved by the CWI and ECB

In an official statement, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said that the entire process of Simmons' exit and re-entry to the bio-secure location was approved and managed by the medical teams of the CWI and the ECB. The statement further read that they had strictly followed protocols set up prior to the tour which addressed such scenarios. It further stated that following his return, Simmons has been in self-isolation away from other members of the squad, exactly as had always been planned.

Simmons has so far undergone two COVID-19 tests since Friday both of which came back negative. The CWI said that he will have another test on Wednesday before he re-joins the squad as they prepare for the three-match #RaiseTheBat England vs West Indies 2020 series. CWI President Skeritt also claimed in an interview that Phil Simmons is the best choice for the West Indies coach, rubbishing Riley's demands.

Meanwhile, the England vs West Indies 2020 three-match series marks the resumption of international cricket, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last international game was an ODI played between Australia and New Zealand on March 13.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Bravo labels MS Dhoni as the 'biggest superstar' in cricket yet the 'most humble'

IMAGE COURTESY: AP