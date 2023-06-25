Tammy Beaumont Becomes The First English Woman To Achieve A Massive Milestone - WATCH

Why you're reading this: The only Test of the ENG vs AUS Women's Ashes being played at the Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham is evenly poised after the hosts fight back on Day 3. The English women's team registered a score of 463 runs in reply to Australia's 473 and are rightly back in the match. The Australia women's team lead by 92 runs at Stumps on Day 3.

3 things you need to know

Australia score 82/0 in the second innings at Stumps on Day

Annabel Sutherland was the visitors' top scorer in the first innings and played an unbeaten knock of 137 runs off 184 balls

Australia are the current holders of the Women's Ashes

Tammy Beaumont achieves a massive milestone in the only Women's Ashes 2023 Test

The Australian women's cricket team started off the only Women's Ashes 2023 Test on a strong when they were able to achieve a massive first innings total of 473 runs courtesy of a hundred by Annabel Sutherland. However, the hosts fought back and in reply secured a total of 463 runs, just ten runs behind the Aussies first innings score.

Tammy Beaumont was the star of the hosts' first innings and scored the first-ever double-century of her Test career. Beaumont hit a total of 208 runs in 331 balls which also included 27 fours. The right-handed English opener also became the first English woman cricketer to achieve this record. She was also the eighth overall to achieve this record in Test cricket.

Tammy Beaumont becomes the first English woman cricketer to hit a double hundred in Tests

Right folks, we will leave you with this for tonight.



Every boundary of Tammy Beaumont's magnificent 208 👏#EnglandCricket #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 24, 2023

Tammy Beaumont's innings also overshadowed Australia batter Annabel Sutherland's ton which was also the maiden in her Test career. Apart from Sutherland Ellyse Perry also missed on a well-deserved hundred and got out for a score of 99. Perry was batting well and had already hit 15 fours in her whole innings but at last got caught by Nat Sciver Brunt With the visitors leading by 92 runs, they would look forward to set up a big target for the hosts and retain the Ashes once again.