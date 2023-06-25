CWC Qualifiers 2023: Zimbabwe Stuns West Indies As Sikandar Raza Leads Team To Victory

Why you're reading this: The Zimbabwean cricket team stunned West Indies in match 13 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Zimbabwe defeated the Caribbean team by 35 runs and handed them their first loss of the tournament. The Zimbabwe cricket team now has the most wins in the current CWC Qualifiers 2023.

3 things you need to know

Zimbabwe achieved a score of 268 runs in the first innings

West Indies were bundled for a score of 233 runs in the second innings

The main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India in October and November month of this year

Zimbabwe stuns West Indies in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Batting first at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe achieved a score of 268 runs in their first innings wherein Sikandar Raza was their top scorer and played a knock of 68 runs in 58 balls. His innings included six fours and two sixes. The Zimbabweans also received a decent start from their openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie added 63 runs for the first wicket. Ervine played a knock of 47 runs off 58 balls whereas Gumbie was dismissed for a score of 26 runs. Ryan Burl also scored a half-century as he played a knock of 50 runs in 56 deliveries and his innings included five fours and one six.

READ MORE | Sarfaraz Khan breaks silence over his snub from the Test squad with an epic video - WATCH

The West Indies while chasing the target, lost two wickets of Brandon King and Johnson Charles in the space of three runs and were reduced to 46/2. Kyle Mayers played a knock of 56 runs in 72 balls which included eight fours and one six. Mayers also added 64 runs in 67 balls along with Shai Hope for the third wicket. However, the team was destroyed by the bowling of Tendai Chatara who finished the match with a three-wicket haul. Sikandar Raza, apart from contributing with the bat also picked up two wickets with the ball and dismissed the likes of Keemo Paul and Hope. At last, West Indies were stunned by Zimbabwe and were handed over a 35-run loss.

READ MORE | Tammy Beaumont becomes the first English woman to achieve a massive milestone - WATCH

Sikandar Raza help Zimbabwe stun West Indies

68 (58), 2/36 and 2 catches 🔥



Sikandar Raza is the @aramco #POTM for his sensational all-round display in the #ZIMvWI match at the #CWC23 Qualifier ✨ pic.twitter.com/KdyxIO4ZXx — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2023

Sikandar Raza was adjudged the Player of the Match award for his all-around performance and also took two catches on the field. With the win Zimbabwe are still undefeated in the tournament and have also become favorites to qualify for the main round of the tournament all set to happen in October and November month in India this year.