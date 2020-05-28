James Anderson Trolls Nasser Hussain For Dropping Graeme Smith Off His Bowling In 2003

Cricket, like any other sports in the world, has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, mostly all the cricketers are making the most of their free time by indulging in different social media activities. It includes making TikTok videos, challenging teammates into different social media contests and raising money for causes. However, it so happens that cricketers are using the time off to even nag their fellow players. On Thursday, English fast bowler James Anderson picked on his former captain Nasser Hussain for his poor fielding effort against South Africa back in 2003.

Sky Sports uploaded a video of Nasser Hussain dropping a simple catch of former South African captain Graeme Smith during a Test match between England and South Africa in 2003 at Lord's. James Anderson bowled a wide ball to Graeme Smith, who knocked it towards Nasser Hussain. It should have been an easy catch for a player of Nasser Hussain's status but he made a total mess of it. James Anderson retweeted Sky Sports tweet with a sarcastic comment to troll Nasser Hussain.

James Anderson trolls Nasser Hussain for dropping Graeme Smith catch

Great effort @nassercricket. Saved a certain 4 👍👏 https://t.co/tvpDCOzFnm — James Anderson (@jimmy9) May 28, 2020

Nasser Hussain's reply to James Anderson

52-year-old Nasser Hussain was quick to reply to James Anderson. Nasser Hussain replied with a GIF, asking Anderson to let go of the situation.

Nasser Hussain has been quite active on social media and otherwise off late, speaking to and about personalities such as Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Shane Warne and Harsha Bhogle, being full of praise for all of them.

Stuart Broad trolls James Anderson

James Anderson was also a victim of a troll as his teammate Stuart Broad left a cheeky comment on his post. Anderson recently uploaded a video of him practising at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on his Instagram account. The 37-year-old was seen seen practising his deliveries.