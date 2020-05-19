Rahul Dravid, Harsha Bhogle Urge People To Join Fight Against Blood Cancer In India

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and former Indian captain Rahul Dravid have come forward in their fight against blood cancer. Currently, the cricket season has come to a halt due to India lockdown and cricketers are killing the coronavirus boredom by posting videos and images on social media. The cricketers are even taking efforts to help in the fight against COVID-19 and participating in other social causes.

India lockdown: Harsha Bhogle message to fight blood cancer

Harsha Bhogle's tweet comes after Rahul Dravid joined hands with a local organisation to fight blood cancer. The news of him joining the initiative was confirmed on Twitter .

Rahul Dravid is looking for champions to join the fight against blood cancer. Sign up as a blood stem cell donor and he will be your biggest fan!#ItsInYourBlood.



To register online, visit https://t.co/NNy51EgJCU#StayHomeSignUp #SpreadKindness #StayHomeStaySafe #Lifesaver pic.twitter.com/0HqsOwdoM5 — DKMS BMST Foundation India (@DKMS_BMST_in) April 10, 2020

While writing a message with respect to fight against blood cancer, Harsha Bhogle has asked more people to sign up for the cause so that leukaemia patients will have more chances to find a life-saving donor. He further said that since it is rare to find matches, he has called for more potential donors to come forward and help patients.

It is easy and it is invaluable. The more people that sign up, the greater the chance that a leukemia patient can find a life saving donor. Matches are rare hence the need for more potential donors. https://t.co/ncBNtkktkF — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 19, 2020

India lockdown: Harsha Bhogle on IPL taking place instead of World T20

Recently, Harsha Bhogle raised the possibility of the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia as the world continues to fight coronavirus. He had said that If the T20 World Cup doesn't happen in October, then a window opens up for the IPL 2020 to be conducted in the country. He further wrote that the IPL 2020 is a source of revenue for a national federation in place of an ICC event and if India is ready to play cricket during that period, then there will be pressure to make up for it.

The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to start on March 29, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI decided to shift the tournament to April 15. Following an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Indian government decided to extend the lockdown period, leaving no choice for the BCCI but to postpone the tournament indefinitely for the safety of players.

Recent reports have suggested that the BCCI welcomed the government's decision of continuing with the India lockdown but said it was untimely to think about the IPL at this point. However, the IPL 2020 can take place subject to travel restrictions being eased and a window being found for the tournament.

