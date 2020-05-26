Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Put Up Record 317-run Partnership On May 26, 1999: Watch

Over the years, the ICC Cricket World Cup has given fans some great moments that will remain in their memories forever. For Indian fans, the biggest moments came in 1983 and 2011 when the 'Men in Blue' went on to lift the trophy. Another unforgettable moment that will forever remain in minds of the cricket fans is a world record partnership between Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly at the 1999 World Cup. Tuesday celebrates 21 years of the landmark achievement.

Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly record-breaking partnership

On May 26, 1999, Team India took on defending champions Sri Lanka in the group stage match of the 1999 World Cup at Taunton. After winning the toss, Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga elected to field first. Sri Lanka got off to great start with Chaminda Vaas dismissing Sadagoppan Ramesh in the first over of the innings. Following Ramesh's dismissal, Sourav Ganguly was joined by Rahul Dravid at the crease and the duo stitched together a 318-run stand.

The Sourav Ganguly 183 knock had 17 fours and 7 sixes while Dravid scored 145 runs with the help of 17 fours and one six. Their unbeaten knock helped India to post a total of 373/6 in the allotted 50 overs. The Sourav Ganguly 183 innings remains the former Indian skipper's highest ODI score of his career. This stand between Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly is the fourth highest partnership in the history of ODI cricket.

Apart from posting their highest individual ODI scores at the time, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid also broke a record that was set only in India's previous match against Kenya in the same tournament by Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar of 237 runs. It was also the first occasion when an Indian pair had scored a 300+ stand-in ODI cricket history.

Sourav Ganguly 183 helps India register a comfortable win against Sri Lanka

The 318-run stand between Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid proved to be a match-winning partnership as India bowlers helped their side win the match by 157 runs, bowling out Sri Lanka for just 216. Robin Singh scalped five wickets. The victory helped India qualify for the next round on net run-rate. However, the Men in Blue finished last in the 'Super-Six' table where they just recorded a solitary victory in five matches. Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid then went on to become captains of the Indian team and led the side in a World Cup campaign each.

(IMAGE: ICC / TWITTER)