Parthiv Patel Reveals Ex-CSK Teammate Matthew Hayden Nearly 'beat Him Up' In 2004

Gujarat cricket captain Parthiv Patel is a seasoned campaigner, having made his India debut way back in 2002. Parthiv Patel became the youngest wicketkeeper to play for his country in Tests at 17 years and 153 days, surpassing Pakistan’s Haneef Mohammed (17 years and 300 days). Parthiv Patel, who has been playing cricket at the highest level for 18 years, hasn't been able to cement his place in the Indian team though.

Parthiv Patel narrates an incident where Matthew Hayden wanted to punch him

Parthiv Patel played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during his initial years in the league. Matthew Hayden was one of his teammates at the CSK camp for three years. The duo also opened the batting for the franchise. Now, Parthiv Patel has revealed an incident when he angered Matthew Hayden and the former Australia opener threatened to punch him.

While speaking in Fever Network’s initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars video, Parthiv Patel recalled the incident from a match in Brisbane when he got into trouble with Matthew Hayden. Parthiv Patel said he was carrying drinks in Brisbane on India's 2003-04 tour of Australia and it was a match in which Irfan Pathan got him out. Parthiv Patel added that Matthew Hayden had already scored a hundred and it was a crucial stage when Irfan Pathan got him out. While just passing by, Parthiv Patel did what he described as a 'hoo hoo' to mock Matthew Hayden.

Parthiv Patel further said that Matthew Hayden got extremely angry at him for booing him. He added that Hayden was standing at the Brisbane dressing room which is like a tunnel. Parthiv Patel added that Hayden was standing there and he told Patel that if he ever did that again he will punch his face. Patel was saved as he apologised to Hayden, who then walked off.

Patel further added that the two became really good friends after they played together in the IPL for CSK. Patel further said that they enjoyed each other’s company and added that opening the batting was fun with him. Patel also said they had good times off the field as well. In fact, after the IPL when he went to Australia with an emerging side, Hayden called him home and prepared chicken biryani and dal for him.

IMAGE COURTESY: PARTHIV PATEL TWITTER