James Anderson's Wicket Of Ishant Sharma Remarkably Has '11' Written All Over It

England speedster James Anderson maintained his dominant run against India in the ongoing India vs England 1st Test match in Chennai. Anderson, who collected 110 wickets against India, i.e. more than a sixth of his career, added two more to his tally by dismissing Indian tail-enders Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah on Day 4. The 38-year-old cricketer is not only the leading wicket-taking pacer in Test cricket, but is also the format’s most bountiful bowler against India, leading former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan’s 105-wicket collection by 6 wickets.

Ishant Sharma becomes James Anderson’s wicket No.111 against India

James Anderson dismissed Ishant Sharma to claim his 111th Test wicket against India. The cricketer achieved the same while playing in his 11th Test match in India. Overall, the speedster has played 28 matches against them, both home and away.

Interestingly, Sharma was dismissed by Anderson during his short stay at the crease that lasted just 11 deliveries. Anderson’s connection with No.11 does not end there as he dismissed the Indian tail-ender at 11:00 AM IST on Monday, February 8, i.e. on Day 4 of the ongoing Test match.

A while later, Anderson cleaned up the Indian innings by sending Jasprit Bumrah back to the pavilion. England all-rounder Ben Stokes snared a sensational catch while diving low to his right at first slip. Here is a look at Anderson’s second wicket as the pacer ends his first innings spell at 16.5-5-46-2.

Video credits: BCCI.TV

James Anderson wickets in Test cricket

The James Anderson wickets section in Test cricket makes for a staggering read. Across 158* matches, the seasoned speedster has taken 608 wickets. He took 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls in the process.

India vs England 1st Test updates

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image source: ECB Twitter

