James Pattinson Rattles Adelaide Strikers With A Fifer, Removes The First Five Wickets

James Pattinson bowled a superb spell during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday. Meanwhile, he had also bowled a disciplined line and length that not only troubled the Strikers batsmen but also refrained them from adding impetus to their innings.

James Pattinson picks up a fifer

You have heard that right. James Pattinson had other ideas after the visitors had won the toss and elected to bat first. He rattled the Adelaide Strikers' top order and they could never recover from the early setback. In fact, Pattinson had dismissed half of the Strikers' side i.e. he had picked up the opposite team's first five batsmen.

He dismissed the likes of openers Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, skipper Travis Head, Jonathan Wells, and wicket-keeper batsman Harry Nielsen to complete his fifer. The pacer picked up his fifer when he had Jonathan Wells caught by AB de Villiers, who had taken an excellent catch by diving to his right at short extra cover.

The video of James Pattinson picking up his fifth wicket was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

AB de Villiers takes the sharp catch, and James Pattinson has FIVE! 😲 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4oTv9zgo71 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2020

AB de Villiers makes his BBL debut

Former South African skipper and one of the world's finest as well as entertaining power-hitters AB de Villiers also made his BBL debut in this match. ABD is representing the Brisbane Heat and he made the occasion more special by helping Pattinson pick up his fifth scalp.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers never got going once they had lost half their side for 55. Only Afghan all-rounder Rashid Khan managed to play an enterprising innings of 28 but failed to get support from the other batsmen and in the end, the visitors could only post 110 with one over to spare.

James Pattinson finished with figures of 5/33 in his four overs at an economy rate of 8.25.

