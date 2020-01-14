BBL: Rashid Khan's 'ROFL' Moment On The Pitch Leaves Netizens In Splits, Watch Clip

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has been in tremendous form with the ball this season for Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Currently, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in the BBL tournament with 14 scalps to his name in 8 matches. He picked up those wickets at an average of 14.50, an economy rate of 7.16 and a strike rate of 12.1. Rashid Khan's performance has also helped Adelaide Strikers to remain in the third position on the BBL points table.

BBL: Rashid Khan hilariously falls while appealing for LBW

The Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner was once again among the wickets during the match against Melbourne Renegades with 2 dismissals in the match. Apart from picking up wickets, he was also involved in a hilarious incident while appealing for one of those wickets. The incident happened in the first delivery of the 15th over when Renegades batsman Beau Webster missed a flick against Rashid Khan only to see the ball hitting his front pad right in front of the stumps. The bowler was seen falling down hilariously while appealing and in the end, following the hilarious appeal, the umpire slowly raised his hand up to send the batsman back.

BBL: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades highlights

Adelaide Strikers posted 173 following the completion of their 20 overs after batting first. In reply, the Renegades side, without their skipper Aaron Finch, began the innings badly with the loss of left-handed batsman Marcus Harris and after that, wickets started to tumble for the defending champions. Apart from Rashid Khan, Strikers seamer Peter Siddle and captain Travis Head also picked three and two wickets respectively to end the Renegades innings at the scores of 110.

IPL: Rashid Khan to continue his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan will continue to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 season after being retained by the franchise. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) proved to be the lowest spending team in the 2020 Auction, having spent a meagre Rs 6.90 crore as they bought 7 players in the auction. The highest buy by Sunrisers Hyderabad was Mitchell Marsh for Rs 2 crores. They bought two players for the same price of Rs. 1.9 crores - Priyam Garg, who is the current India Under-19 skipper and Virat Singh, the Jharkhand batsman.

They bought two all-rounders Marsh and West Indies' Fabien Allen as they had to release Shakib Al Hasan, who is serving a 1-year ban. Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained most of its squad including young guns Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Abhishek Sharma.

