AB De Villiers Takes Stunning Low, Reflex Catch At Short Cover On BBL Debut, Watch Clip

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers made his KFC Big Bash League (BBL) debut on Tuesday against the Adelaide Strikers after ex-Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds presented with him with his Brisbane Heat cap. The South African cricketer took no time in creating an impact in the game as he took a sharp catch by diving forward on his debut.

AB de Villiers grabbed a sensational low catch at short extra cover to dismiss Jonathan Wells for 14 runs and helped his Brisbane Heat teammate James Pattinson complete his five-wicket haul.

The match commentators were enraptured by the sight with AB de Villiers' effort as one of them said, "leading commentary again, AB welcome to the heat, takes the catch, Jimmy Pattinson has got five".

BBL: AB de Villiers takes a stunning low catch to dismiss Jonathan Wells

AB de Villiers takes the sharp catch, and James Pattinson has FIVE! 😲 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4oTv9zgo71 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2020

The former South Africa captain was invited to play for Brisbane Heat by skipper Chris Lynn during their 2018 stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Lynn had tweeted about Heat requiring a No.3 batsman and tagged de Villiers in it. Villiers said that he was excited to bat with the six-hitting sensation Lynn for the first time.

BBL: AB de Villiers' message for Brisbane Heat fans

The former South African skipper addressed the Brisbane Heat fans through a video and revealed that he was very excited to play in the Big Bash League. Villiers said that he had heard a lot of stories about the team, league and the atmosphere (presumably from Lynn) and said that he can't wait to play in the league. AB de Villiers concluded his message by saying that he aimed for the trophy with the support of the fans. He has amassed 8511 runs in 304 T20s at an average of 37.49 with four tons and 61 half-centuries.

