Virender Sehwag Comes Up With A Creative Technique To Practice Social Distancing

Virender Sehwag came forward and urged one and all to practice social distancing in a hilarious yet creative manner in order to prevent the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

'Truck ka paalan kijiye': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian vice-captain requested all the people to follow what has been written behind the truck i.e. to follow social distancing that read 'Keep Distance OK''. Viru also posted an image of the same.

Meanwhile, many global sporting events have either been postponed or called off due to this deadly disease. The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

