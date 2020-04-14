Jason Gillespie Leaves Fans In Splits With Comic Name For 'Mankading' Dismissal In Cricket

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab had a disappointing IPL 2019 season, which saw them finish 6th on the points table. The major talking point of the campaign was Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankading' Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, which turned out to be the turning point of the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match. Ravichandran Ashwin stopped in his bowling stride and removed the bails with Jos Buttler out of his crease at the non-striker's end.

The off-spinner's action got the cricketing world divided over 'Spirit of Game' debate. While 'Mankading' is still a hot topic of discussion, former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie on Sunday, came up with a hilarious alternate name for the 'Mankading' dismissal.

Jason Gillespie's hilarious name for Mankading

On Sunday, one of the cricket fans on Twitter suggested that the 'Mankading' dismissal should be named after Bill Brown, the batsman that former India player Vinoo Mankad ran out in the controversial manner. A fan in his tweet asked the reason behind the Mankading dismissal not being called Bill Browned. Jason Gillispie was quick to respond to the tweet and here's what he wrote -

Why isn't the dismissal called BillBrowned? Buttler got billbrowned has nice ring to it compared to Ashwin Mankaded — Al Venri (@aLvENRI) April 12, 2020

Instead of “Mankad” it should really be called “Run Out due to dopeyness” https://t.co/nURVW2D3JT — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) April 12, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin uses 'Mankading' incident to spread a coronavirus-related message

Ravichandran Ashwin recently took to Twitter and had tweeted last year's image of him 'Mankading' Jos Buttler. In the image, Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen pulling off the bails as Jos Buttler steps outside the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin used the same photo to endorse staying at home in order to stay away from coronavirus. Ravichandran Ashwin, who had also advised about social distancing on many occasions, said that the Mankad memory should serve the people as a reminder to stay indoors in order to stay safe.

IPL 2020: Jason Gillespie stint with Kings XI Punjab

Jason Gillespie's association with Indian Premier League goes back in 2011 when the former Australian speedster was drafted in as the bowling coach of Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab after their opening match against Pune Warriors.

On the other hand, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently broke his silence on the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and said that the board officials are monitoring all the developments but insisted that as of now, nothing can be said. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29 but was then pushed back to April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak and is likely to be delayed further due to the India lockdown being extended to May 3.

