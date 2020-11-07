Jason Holder's 3-25 That Decimated Bangalore's Destructive Top Order; Watch Video

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is currently plying his trade for the Hyderabad franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE. The Caribbean national team captain wasn't originally part of the Hyderabad squad but came in as a replacement for an injured Mitchell Marsh, who suffered an ankle injury during their opening match of the competition against Bangalore.

Jason Holder's exceptional bowling breaks Bangalore batting's backbone

Holder has justified his selection by putting in sensational performances consistently. The lanky all-rounder was overlooked by the Hyderabad management for the first half of the tournament, however, when he was drafted into the playing XI during the second half of the competition, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and secured his place in the side.

Since then, Holder has been instrumental in Hyderabad's major turnaround in the tournament, particularly with his impeccable bowling at the death. The right-arm pacer has put an end to Hyderabad's death bowling conundrums by consistently picking wickets at the back end and has also put brakes on the opposition run-flow.

Holder was at it once again during the Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator match between Hyderabad and Bangalore on Friday. After deciding to field first, Hyderabad skipper David Warner gave the second over to Holder. The 29-year old struck gold immediately as he got the prized wicket of Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (6). Thereafter, Holder managed to apply pressure on Bangalore batters which made Warner give him another over.

The former Windies captain once again repaid his captain's faith by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal (1) who was Bangalore's leading run-scorer of the tournament. Holder gave away just 9 runs in his first two overs and picked a couple of crucial wickets. He was called by Warner to bowl the 16th over when Bangalore batsmen were looking to up the ante. Holder was right on the money once again as he dismissed big-hitter Shivam Dube for (8).

Holder ended up with brilliant figures of 3/25 in his four overs as Hyderabad restricted Bangalore to a modest total of 131/7. In response, Hyderabad chased down the target with two balls to spare. Holder was in action again as he scored a useful 24 off 20 balls along with Kane Williamson who smashed a fine half-century to guide his side home. Hyderabad will now meet Delhi in Qualifier 2 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, November 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Here's Jason Holder's 3/25 in the Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator

Jason Holder Dream11 IPL stats

The Jason Holder Dream11 IPL stats for 2020 have been extremely impressive. In just six matches, Holder has bagged 13 wickets at a stunning average of 14.07 and a decent economy rate of 7.62. He has also scored 55 runs at a strike-rate of 144.73 which includes two important cameos.

