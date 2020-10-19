Jasprit Bumrah Called Fast Bowling's 'G.O.A.T' After Taking 5 Wickets Against Punjab

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged 3-24 off his four overs against Punjab on Sunday, October 18 in the 36th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Moreover, the pacer then backed up his performance by taking another two wickets in the first Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over in an entertaining evening. Unfortunately for Bumrah, his efforts went in vain as Punjab ended up winning the thrilling affair in the second Super Over.
Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Has Taken Over The Mantle From Malinga: Pollard
Defending 176, Jasprit Bumrah accounted for the wickets of Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Interestingly, both batsmen are currently the top two run-getters of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Bumrah also dismissed Nicholas Pooran when the dynamic West Indian batsman looked threatening at the crease.
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma then brought Jasprit Bumrah on to bowl the first Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over of the evening. To add to his three-wicket haul, he dismissed KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran again in the tie-breaker to take five wickets in all.
IPL is the Excellent👌 advertisement of cricket🏏 👑🔥🦁⌚... WHAT A MATCH#MIvKXIP#yorkerking#bumrahthegoat#JaspritBumrah#IndianCricketTeam#TeamIndia#MumbaiIndians#icc#bcci#IPL2020#KingsXiPunjab pic.twitter.com/dtl108hhVc— Jasprit bumrah.fc (@bumrahthegoat) October 19, 2020
Bumrah...🔥🔥🔥— HariDaDa.. (@haridada_) October 19, 2020
Undoubtedly best bowler currently in all formats....✌️ pic.twitter.com/4M9JPPJNMm
Also Read | Dream11 IPL Top Wicket Takers: Jasprit Bumrah Jumps To 2nd, Only 4 Wickets Behind Rabada
Indian Bowlers 🔥🔥#Shami #Bumrah Show #KXIPvsMI— சபரி (@ITz_G_o_o_d_Boy) October 19, 2020
Irrespective of the result ,we have witnessed Some fierce bowling display from Shami & Bumrah ❤️❤️Waiting for Ind Vs Aus series now .. #KXIPvsMI— Naveen Anand (@filmlover4life) October 19, 2020
Also Read | Ravi Shastri Brutally Trolled After Praising Jasprit Bumrah's 4-20 Spell Vs Rajasthan
Jasprit Bumrah’s spell of 3-24 against Punjab extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally to 15 wickets. He is currently placed at No. 2 among the Dream11 IPL top wicket takers of the season and is only trailing Delhi’s South African import Kagiso Rabada’s 19-wicket tally. Jasprit Bumrah has taken his 15 wickets across nine Dream11 IPL 2020 matches at an average of 17.86. His best bowling performance came against Rajasthan on October 6 when he took 4-20 off his four overs.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens Go Wild After Hardik Pandya's Reaction To Bumrah's Fielding
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020: Gayle reveals funny chat with Mayank ahead of 2nd Super Over vs Mumbai
3 mins ago
Lockie Ferguson takes 5 incredible wickets against Hyderabad on Dream11 IPL 2020 debut
23 mins ago
Kolkata's Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach
24 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs GCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
38 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs RSCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
42 mins ago
Mayank Agarwal's flying save denies Mumbai 4 runs in historic second Super Over: Watch
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points