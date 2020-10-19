Jasprit Bumrah Called Fast Bowling's 'G.O.A.T' After Taking 5 Wickets Against Punjab

Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged 3-24 off his four overs against Punjab on Sunday, October 18 in the 36th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Moreover, the pacer then backed up his performance by taking another two wickets in the first Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over in an entertaining evening. Unfortunately for Bumrah, his efforts went in vain as Punjab ended up winning the thrilling affair in the second Super Over.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens praise Jasprit Bumrah after thrilling Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over

Defending 176, Jasprit Bumrah accounted for the wickets of Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Interestingly, both batsmen are currently the top two run-getters of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Bumrah also dismissed Nicholas Pooran when the dynamic West Indian batsman looked threatening at the crease.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma then brought Jasprit Bumrah on to bowl the first Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over of the evening. To add to his three-wicket haul, he dismissed KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran again in the tie-breaker to take five wickets in all.

Bumrah...🔥🔥🔥

Undoubtedly best bowler currently in all formats....✌️ pic.twitter.com/4M9JPPJNMm — HariDaDa.. (@haridada_) October 19, 2020

Irrespective of the result ,we have witnessed Some fierce bowling display from Shami & Bumrah ❤️❤️Waiting for Ind Vs Aus series now .. #KXIPvsMI — Naveen Anand (@filmlover4life) October 19, 2020

Watch Jasprit Bumrah’s five wickets against Punjab

Jasprit Bumrah among Dream11 IPL top wicket takers of the season

Jasprit Bumrah’s spell of 3-24 against Punjab extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally to 15 wickets. He is currently placed at No. 2 among the Dream11 IPL top wicket takers of the season and is only trailing Delhi’s South African import Kagiso Rabada’s 19-wicket tally. Jasprit Bumrah has taken his 15 wickets across nine Dream11 IPL 2020 matches at an average of 17.86. His best bowling performance came against Rajasthan on October 6 when he took 4-20 off his four overs.

