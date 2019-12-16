Aakash Chopra's Comment On Ravindra Jadeja's Run-out Leaves Fans Divided

Aakash Chopra remembered Steve Smith after watching Ravindra Jadeja's run-out in the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. It so happened that the umpires did not refer the matter to the third umpire after Roston Chase's direct hit towards the end of Team India's inning. It was only after watching the replays that Windies skipper Kieron Pollard urged the on-field umpire to forward the issue upstairs which was done after a while and the southpaw was given out. For those unaware, Chopra had made a reference to Steve Smith's infamous brain-fade incident of the 2017 Bengaluru Test match when his batting partner Peter Handscomb had asked him to consult someone in the dressing room whether to get the decision reviewed or not after he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket.

Jadeja run-out.

Umpire gave it not-out. Pollard was told by someone from the dressing room that it was OUT. He insisted that the on-field umpire heads upstairs for help. OUT was given OUT. But does the end justify the means?? How’s it different from the Smith #brainfade moment? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 15, 2019

Fans react to Aakash Chopra's comments

After the cricketer-turned-commentator had given his opinion on Jadeja's run-out, even the fans came forward to have their say. While some were on the same page with Chopra, there were others who were not convinced with him. Here are some of the reactions.

West Indies draw first blood

Chasing a target of 288, the West Indies looked in trouble when Sunil Ambris was trapped in front of the wicket by Deepak Chahar. However, that was the only relief for the Men In Blue as they were made to toil for wickets by the duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope who hit the bowlers to all corners of the ground and were involved in a 218-run stand for the second wicket. Both of them went on to score tons and by the time Hetmyer was dismissed for 139, the momentum was already shifted in favour of the visitors and there was no looking back for them from thereon. Meanwhile, Hope continued to playing his attacking shots and was ably supported by wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran. Hope finished unbeaten on 102- a knock which included seven boundaries and a maximum as West Indies drew first blood in the three-match series.

