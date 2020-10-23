Jasprit Bumrah Memes Rule Twitter After Fast Bowler Decimates Chennai's Top Order

Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is rated as one of the finest bowlers in international cricket at present. The Mumbai pacer left Chennai reeling with a fiery opening spell along with Trent Boult to assert their dominance in the match on Friday. The duo combined to pick five wickets in the powerplay, and netizens got to their act of making the most out of the situation with some funny memes.

Chennai vs Mumbai live: Netizens react as Bumrah, Boult lead Chennai rout

Chennai got off to a worst possible start in their game against Mumbai on Friday, as Boult and Bumrah made most of the swinging conditions to wreak havoc in Sharjah. Put into bat, MS Dhoni's side were reduced to 3/3 after Jasprit Bumrah struck off back-to-back deliveries in his very first over. The 26-year-old banged it in short to induce the edge of Ambati Rayudu's bat before bowling a jaffa to get rid of N Jagadeesan. MS Dhoni faced the hat-trick delivery, but he shied away from another fiery bumper to deny Bumrah a hat-trick.

ICYMI - Boom Boom Bumrah's double strike



2 wickets in 2 balls. First Rayudu, then Jagadeesan. Outstanding bowling from @Jaspritbumrah93.https://t.co/x914K0w15E #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020

The Team India pacer's performance was well backed by Trent Boult, who after picking up Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over, followed it up with wickets of in-form player Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja inside the powerplay. Chennai finished the powerplay with 24/5, but troubles rose for the Men in Yellow when Rahul Chahar struck gold.

Bowling the seventh over of the winnings, the wily leg-spinner was deposited in the stands by MS Dhoni, before he fought back to force a nick back to the keeper. With the skipper gone, Chennai stuttered to a mere 114/9 in their 20 overs, handing Mumbai a fair chance to go to the top of the Dream11 IPL table.

Jasprit Bumrah's efforts saw him climb to second in the list of most wicket-takers in the Dream11 IPL this season. The 26-year-old has 17 wickets now, only behind Kagiso Rabada and is ahead of the likes of Mohammad Shami and Jofra Archer. Netizens like always made the best out of the situation and piled on Chennai's misery.

While fans were particularly in praise of Bumrah and Rahul Chahar, a lot of trolls headed towards the MS Dhoni and co. after their latest collapse. Many compared Bumrah's performances to that of Mohammaed Siraj, who bowled consecutive wicket maidens against Kolkata earlier this week. Here are some of the best memes from Chennai's mauling as netizens lavish praise of Jasprit Bumrah:

Everyone lost their cool when #Dhoni said that he didn't see enough spark in #CSK youngsters. Have your got your answer? #MSD obviously saw something which you and I didn't.#CSKvsMI #MI #bumrah — Lav Vaid (@lav_vaid) October 23, 2020

