Dream11 IPL: Mumbai Come Up With Unique GIFs After Destroying Chennai's Batting Line Up

Mumbai and Chennai battled it out in Match 41 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday. Having won the toss, Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard invited Chennai to bat first. Mumbai bowlers justified their captain's decision as they rampaged through Chennai's batting line-up.

Mumbai's Twitter handle come up with interesting GIF's after ravaging Chennai batting line-up

Trent Boult got the first breakthrough as he trapped Ruturaj Gaikwad on the fifth ball of the first over for a duck. Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl the second over and got rid of the in-form Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan on successive deliveries to leave Chennai reeling at 3/3. Rayudu (2) was caught behind by Quinton de Kock while Jagdeesan (0) was dismissed courtesy of a good catch by Suryakumar Yadav at wide first slip.

With two experienced players in the form of Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni at the crease, it was expected that the Chennai duo will bail their side out of the difficult situation. However, Mumbai's bowlers were in no mood to give anything away to Chennai. Trent Boult struck once again on the penultimate ball of the third over as go Du Plessis to nick one behind to de Kock for one.

Mumbai bowlers were relentless as they kept applying pressure on Chennai batsmen. The Men in Blue were soon rewarded for their persistence as they bagged three more wickets to leave Chennai languishing at 43/7 at the end of 9 overs. While Mumbai's players were on fire on the field, their official Twitter handle was also abuzz with constant posts.

The Mumbai Twitter handle came up with unique GIFs after decimating Chennai's batting line-up. Let's take a look at the GIFs which Mumbai franchise's Twitter posted to mock Chennai batsmen.

Boult so far:



0 0 0 0 W 0 0 0 0 0 W 2 0 W 1w 0 1 0



Three overs. Five runs. Three wickets. pic.twitter.com/BgPnNz9vTi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, after being reduced to 43/7, Chennai were finally able to form a partnership of sorts with Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur at the crease. At the time of publishing this article, Chennai reached 67/7 at the end of 14 overs with Curran and Thakur playing carefully. The two will need to up the ante and stay till the end to guide Chennai to a respectable total. However, it won't be an easy task for the Men in Yellow with Jasprit Bumrah bowling at the death.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

