Rohit Sharma And MI Teammate Kieron Pollard Share Comical Banter Ahead Of Ind Vs WI

Ahead of the India-West Indies bilateral series, a lot of stories were starting to trend about an apparent "rift" between Mumbai Indians teammates Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma. Pollard is currently the captain of the West Indies ODI and T20I teams and Rohit Sharma is India's white ball vice-captain. The first match of the bilateral series will be a T20I that will be played on December 6 at Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | Kiwi cricketer nails geometrically impossible shot you've only seen in video games

The banter continues...

All of it began when reports started emerging about Kieron Pollard unfollowing his Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. While many wondered as to what happened between the two, it later became evident that it was all a part of the marketing strategy to hype up the upcoming series. The official broadcaster of the matches started running an advertisement where Rohit is seen picking up Pollard from the airport only to leave him in the middle of the road.

ALSO READ | ICC shares New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips' switch-hit, breaks the internet

This morning, Rohit Sharma posted this tweet that showed his displeasure with Pollard.

Pollard reacted to the tweet himself and posted another promotional video that 'taunted' Rohit.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh cricketer Saif Hassan fined for overstaying in India after Pink-Ball Test

Kieron Pollard vs Virat Kohli

India and West Indies will now face off in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies and Virat Kohli will lead the Indians. Here is the full schedule.

1st T20I - Hyderabad - December 6

2nd T20I - Thiruvananthapuram - December 8

3rd T20I - Mumbai - December 11

1st ODI - Chennai - December 15

2nd ODI - Visakhapatnam - December 18

3rd ODI - Cuttack - December 22

ALSO READ | Daryl Mitchell, son of England rugby coach, gets New Zealand cricket call-up