Jasprit Bumrah Rediscovers His Mojo, Takes Maxwell By Surprise With Picture-perfect Yorker

Jasprit Bumrah finally managed to rediscover his rhythm with the ball in hand during the third and final ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday. He had finished with figures of 1/73 and had followed it up with 1/79 in the second game. However, it seems that he might have peaked just at the right time in this gruelling bilateral series, and what really stood out here was that he disturbed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell's timber with an exceptional yorker when he was threatening to take the game away from India.

'Outta Nowhere'

This happened in the 45th over of Australia's run chase. The visitors needed to do something special before the death overs as the destructive power-hitter was making his bat do the talking by whacking the bowlers to all parts of the Manuka Oval and that is when skipper Virat Kohli handed over the responsibility to Jasprit Bumrah and he lived up to his captain's expectations.

On the third ball of that over, 'Boom Boom' had bowled a picture-perfect yorker on the line of off and middle stumps. Nonetheless, the solid middle-order batsman accepted the challenge and decided to take the bowler to the cleaners but such was the class of the delivery that not only could the 'Big Show' get his bat on the ball but his furniture was disturbed as well. The 2015 World Cup winner played a game-changing innings to near perfection with a 38-ball 59 at a strike rate of 155.26 including three boundaries and four maximums but Jasprit ensured that it did not turn out to be a match-winning one.

Even the fans could not control their emotions after learning that the premier pacer has finally managed to get into the groove. Here are a few of the reactions:

So many games where Bumrah hasn't bowled those Match Winning Spells, but bowled Match Winning BALLS.



There was no chance for India to win it infront of Peak Maxwell but Bumrah did it outta nowhere.



Golden Man❤️ — That Cricket Guy 🐼 (@_Vivek_50) December 2, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah Yorker too hot to handle for Glenn Maxwell#AusvsInd pic.twitter.com/MhjGyZGxOr — Alok Ranjan (@mealokranjan) December 2, 2020

#INDvsAUS Boom boom Bumrah what a Wicket 🏏 Maxwell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A94mSz9Py6 — Sarcastic Shishir (@SarcsticShishir) December 2, 2020

Star of the bowling unit - Bumrah.



Defending 303 runs - took the wicket of Maxwell and made the game easier for India - 35 dot balls in 9.3 overs - One of the best bowler in the generation. pic.twitter.com/W8qFDvvmcH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 2, 2020

Bumrah finished with figures of 2/43 from his 9.3 overs at an economy rate of 4.53 as India managed a consolation win by 13 runs.

