Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Bowl After 6 Months In Mumbai Indians' Net Practice; Watch Video

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have begun their training for the IPL 2020. Several members of the Mumbai Indians squad have already touched down in Mumbai for a pre-season training camp, which will take place according to the safety guidelines. The social media accounts of the Rohit Sharma-led team have been regularly sharing updates regarding the training routines of the cricketers. In the latest video posted online, star bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen in action for the first time in six months.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to training ahead of IPL 2020

Sharing their excitement at seeing their fast bowler bowl, Mumbai Indians’ posted a video of Jasprit Bumrah bowling in the nets. In the video, Jasprit Bumrah is seen beginning his session with a couple of short deliveries, going fuller as he gets into his rhythm. The 58-second video also featured several of Jasprit Bumrah’s iconic yorkers.

Throughout the session, Jasprit Bumrah looked in good touch as he troubled the batsman with his variations. The video will be a boost for both Jasprit Bumrah fans as well as Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. The captain will be looking to guide his side to a record fifth title victory when he takes the field in the IPL 2020. The side captioned the video as ‘Boom is back’ as it asked the users to count the numbers of yorkers bowled by the 26-year-old before they went to sleep.

Reacting to the video, several fans were delighted to see Jasprit Bumrah back in action. Referring to Bumrah’s yorkers, one fan even taunted MS Dhoni’s CSK, suggesting that the batsmen would be scared looking at the bowler bowl. Another fan cheekily suggested that he would love to see a matchup between Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets.

Jasprit Bumrah isn’t the only player that has begun training for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2020. Earlier, the team had shared a similar video of captain Rohit Sharma practising in the nets. Several other members of the squad, such as Rahul Chahar, the Pandya brothers and Suryakumar Yadav have begun training together for the IPL 2020 as well.

IPL Dream11 deal confirmed

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to beginning from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final dated for November 10. On Tuesday, the title new title sponsor for IPL 2020 was also confirmed after VIVO had backed out of the edition. The IPL Dream11 deal was confirmed officially by the BCCI, as the fantasy sports platform won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of ₹222 crore.

