Rohit Sharma Floors Fans With 'cool Look' By Flaunting Special Oakley Glasses; Watch Video

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the finest batsmen in limited-overs cricket since his move to the top of the order. The Indian opener's record speaks for itself and his consistency on the pitch for India makes him a world-renowned entity, thus becoming a bankable face for many brands. Post his 2019 World Cup success, where Rohit Sharma scored five centuries, the 'Hitman' of Indian cricket signed up as a brand ambassador for IIFL Finance and has added the popular fashion brand Oakley to his large list of clients ahead of the IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma Oakley glasses: Mumbai Indians captain becomes the brand ambassador of eyewear brand

Performance sports eyewear brand Oakley has roped in Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma as their new brand ambassador in a two-year deal. As a part of the partnership, Rohit will be sporting Oakley eyewear exclusively on the field, equipped with patented Prizm technology created specifically for sports lenses. Speaking of the Rohit Sharma Oakley glasses deal, Oakley's global brand head Ben Goss said that the Indian opener is a world-class performer, an inspiration for the younger generation and an icon who has made his mark with his sporting excellence. Goss further added that the 33-year-old is a true game-changer and champions passion, progression and performance, which are all the values represented by Oakley, making him an ideal fit for the brand.

Speaking of the partnership, Rohit Sharma said that he has always admired Oakley as a brand and is delighted to be on board with them. The Mumbai Indians captain added that Oakley is his preferred eyewear on and off the field and firmly believes in using the correct eyewear with optimum protection and clear vision. Oakley is present in over 2,000 retail stores across multi-brand outlets and large optical chains such as Titan Eye Plus, having started operations in India since 2009.

The eyewear brand has previously been associated with key running events such as Delhi Half Marathon and Mumbai Marathon as performance eyewear partner. Before Rohit, his teammates Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh have briefly endorsed Oakley in the past. Fans were in awe of Rohit's look in his announcement as Oakley's brand ambassador and wished him the very best for IPL 2020.

Sharma Oakley Glasses: Rohit Sharma net worth

The five-time IPL champion rakes in most of his income through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2019, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore, as reported by MSN. The Mumbai Indians skipper also earns ₹15 crore from his commitments in the IPL, while he has an annual BCCI contract that ensures Sharma earns ₹7 crore, being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure has been boosted by his endorsement deals with major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while he also featured in the IPL 2020 commercials before the coronavirus lockdown.

