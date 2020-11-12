Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan Clicked As Team India Reaches Sydney; See Pictures

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
After the completion of the grueling 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League, the players are gearing up for their next major assignment. India's tour of Australia is a highly anticipated one and it will be the first international series for the national side post the COVID-enforced sabbatical. The Indian contingent flew from Dubai for Sydney wearing specially designed PPE kits and has finally reached Down Under.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared images from the Sydney airport on their Twitter account. Prolific batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who had a sensational run in the Dream11 IPL 2020, was captured while he moved out of the airport with his luggage. Star Indian speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini also looked pumped up for the challenging tour that awaits. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is a part of the Indian test squad, was also photographed.
The India vs Australia 2020 series commences with limited-overs series. Virat Kohli and co. will take on the Australian team in a 3-ODI series that starts on November 27, followed by a T20 series that begins on December 4. Post the white-ball duels between the two nations, they will battle it out in a 4-match Test series from December 17. The whole squad will undergo a 14-day quarantine period, but will also be allowed to train at the Blacktown International Sports Park. India's 2018-19 tour of Australia enthralled the audience with closely fought battles and a similar tooth and nail fight is expected this year as well.
The BCCI had announced the squad for all three formats on October 27. However, several changes had to be made to that owing to Varun Chakravarthy's fitness concerns and Rohit Sharma's availability. Here is the revised India squad for Australia 2020:
