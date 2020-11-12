Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan Clicked As Team India Reaches Sydney; See Pictures

After the completion of the grueling 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League, the players are gearing up for their next major assignment. India's tour of Australia is a highly anticipated one and it will be the first international series for the national side post the COVID-enforced sabbatical. The Indian contingent flew from Dubai for Sydney wearing specially designed PPE kits and has finally reached Down Under.

India vs Australia 2020: Cricketers rock in customized PPE kits

Customised PPE Kits✔️

Customised Mask☑️



How cool is this new look! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jnfuG1veWX — BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: The Indian team arrived in Sydney on Thursday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared images from the Sydney airport on their Twitter account. Prolific batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who had a sensational run in the Dream11 IPL 2020, was captured while he moved out of the airport with his luggage. Star Indian speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini also looked pumped up for the challenging tour that awaits. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is a part of the Indian test squad, was also photographed.

The India vs Australia 2020 series commences with limited-overs series. Virat Kohli and co. will take on the Australian team in a 3-ODI series that starts on November 27, followed by a T20 series that begins on December 4. Post the white-ball duels between the two nations, they will battle it out in a 4-match Test series from December 17. The whole squad will undergo a 14-day quarantine period, but will also be allowed to train at the Blacktown International Sports Park. India's 2018-19 tour of Australia enthralled the audience with closely fought battles and a similar tooth and nail fight is expected this year as well.

ALSO READ | Skipper Rohit Sharma Reveals The Major Reason Behind Mumbai's Successful Title Defence

India squad for Australia 2020:

The BCCI had announced the squad for all three formats on October 27. However, several changes had to be made to that owing to Varun Chakravarthy's fitness concerns and Rohit Sharma's availability. Here is the revised India squad for Australia 2020:

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

ALSO READ | WC-winning Skipper Kapil Dev Enjoys A Game Of Golf Weeks After Undergoing An Angioplasty

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, Salary And House On 26th Birthday

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Comes Up With A Quirky Reply For Critics After Mumbai Rewrite History

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.