Jasprit Bumrah Stumped By Yuvraj Singh Asking Him To Choose Between MS Dhoni And Him

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors in order to contain the deadly virus and cricketers are no exception. While cricketers have quarantined themselves, they are taking this time off and have been extremely active on social media. Cricketers are involved in Q and A sessions, Twitter interactions and Instagram live sessions for example.

The latest cricketers to be involved in an Instagram live session were Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. The duo spoke about their love for the game and how they met for the first time. Moreover, they also discussed how they are spending time while in quarantine.

Jasprit Bumrah has his pick between Yuvraj Singh & MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh asked Jasprit Bumrah to pick his favourite middle-order batsman between MS Dhoni and him. And the question, straightaway put Jasprit Bumrah, in a spot of bother. Yuvraj Singh was an absolute match-winner for India. The southpaw's contributions in the ICC 2007 World Cup and 2011 World Cup are unmatchable.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni has been one of the best finishers in the history of the game. He is the only captain in the world to have the three ICC trophies (2007 World Cup, 2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy) in his ICC cabinet.

Jasprit Bumrah tried to be diplomatic with his answers and tried to tackle the question by Yuvraj Singh. He said he cannot pick one as he grew up watching both of them and it was like choosing between 'mother and father'. Jasprit Bumrah also added he has been a fan of both of them and Yuvraj Singh’s ODI performance in Cuttack in 2017 against England is his favourite.

Jasprit Bumrah also reminisced the Cuttack ODI and asked Yuvraj Singh if he remembered the match where he registered his highest one-day score. He added that the entire dressing room was elated that day so was he as he grew up feeling happy whenever both Yuvraj and Dhoni stitched a partnership together. He further said that it’s a genuine answer and he can’t pick one.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER