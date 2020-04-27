Jasprit Bumrah Claims Youngsters Only Interested In Lucrative IPL Deals These Days

While Test format is considered as the pinnacle of cricket, Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah believes that youngsters are more focused on playing T20 cricket nowadays, i.e. preferring to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) than for India. The Mumbai Indians bowler shared his thoughts while doing an Instagram Live Chat with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Bumrah has become a mainstay for Team India across all three formats and has performed really well over the past few years.

Jasprit Bumrah reveals youngsters mindset towards Test cricket

During the Instagram Live session, Yuvraj Singh asked Jasprit Bumrah to give his honest thoughts about youngsters' mindset towards Test cricket. Bumrah replied that the sad reality today is that many young cricketers tell him that they want to play IPL and that is primarily because they don't realise the importance of Test cricket. He further said that people have told him that he came into the Indian side because of the IPL, but he believes it is a myth.

Bumrah, during the chat, also revealed that though he played in the IPL for the first time in 2013, but did not play matches regularly. He further added that he was also playing top domestic competitions such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy prior to that and it is a harsh reality that young players do look to only play shorter formats.

The 26-year-old Mumbai Indians pacer during the chat also said that while playing T20 cricket, one gets huge money and fame at a young age. He further said that young cricketers are looking to get recognition from people on social media, but at the end of the day, one does not become a fine cricketer just through recognition on social media.

Jasprit Bumrah international career

Jasprit Bumrah currently occupies No.2 spot in the ICC ODI rankings, while in the ICC Test rankings, he is 7th on the list. The pacer has so far picked up 104 wickets from the 64 ODIs and 68 wickets from 14 Test matches. In the T20I format, he picked up 59 wickets from the 50 matches he has played so far

IPL: Jasprit Bumrah career with Mumbai Indians

The Gujarat pacer has been a vital member of the Mumbai Indians (MI) side in the IPL. Having joined the team as a teenager in 2013, the pacer has taken rapid strides over the years to cement his place in the national side. Jasprit Bumrah has played a total of 77 matches and picked up 82 wickets for Mumbai Indians. He was also instrumental in helping Mumbai Indians win four IPL titles.

Jasprit Bumrah was once again all set to go for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 edition until the BCCI decided to suspend the tournament until further notice, after the government's decision to extend the India lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. Mumbai Indians were scheduled to open their title defence against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.