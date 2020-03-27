Jasprit Bumrah Publicly Reveals Developing New Hobby At Home During India Lockdown

The nationwide crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Indian government to implement a lockdown across the country till April 14. Following the India lockdown, citizens are staying indoors to tackle the highly contagious coronavirus. Even Indian cricketers are currently staying at their homes as the threat of the virus continues to loom on.

Amidst India lockdown, Jasprit Bumrah finds a new hobby

Indian cricketers like Jasprit Bumrah among numerous others were expected to represent their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. However, the coronavirus India lockdown has prompted the tournament to be postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the meantime, cricketers are developing new hobbies, spending time with their families or simply engaging themselves on social media platforms.

Mercurial Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah seems to be no different. The cricketer recently took to Twitter and made his new-found hobby known to his fans and followers. In his tweet, the 26-year old posted pictures of himself watering several plants at his home. He also comically described himself as an "Amateur Gardener" in the tweet.

Jasprit Bumrah tweet amidst coronavirus India lockdown

Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way. 🌱 #AmateurGardener #StayHome pic.twitter.com/DVWEp9pPwv — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 27, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2020

Before the postponement of IPL 2020 due to coronavirus, Jasprit Bumrah was expected to take field for Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament. The right-arm pacer was retained by the franchise for ₹7 crore during the IPL 2020 trading window. However, fans of the cricketer will have to wait a while as the much-anticipated T20 carnival is likely to face further delays going ahead.

