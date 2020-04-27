MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Gives Fans Virtual Tour Of Ranchi Farmhouse; Watch Video

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's fans were eager to see the superstar cricketer return to the field in IPL 2020 but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has been suspended. As India observes a nationwide lockdown, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is spending time with his family at the new MS Dhoni house. Fans finally got a glimpse of the huge MS Dhoni house in Ranchi where the cricketer is spending his lockdown time.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi recently took to her Instagram where she shared a compilation of videos from the couple's Ranchi farmhouse. The lush greenery around the couple's house makes for a great place to observe nature's calmness during the India lockdown. The videos featured Sakshi walking around the huge lawns of this MS Dhoni house as MS Dhoni himself whizzed past his wife with his daughter Ziva on a bike.

Dhoni, who is known to be a huge fan of motorcycles, was seen to be riding around the MS Dhoni house with his daughter on his vintage Yamaha RD 350. The two-stroke motorcycle was a huge sensation in the Indian market for its unparalleled power in the 80s. Here is the footage of MS Dhoni house that his wife posted.

IPL uncertain: Will Dhoni continue to lead CSK?

As the legendary CSK captain spends time at the MS Dhoni house, his career will be subject to huge speculation. Many experts were predicting that MS Dhoni's Team India return would be subject to his form for CSK in the IPL but since the tournament has been cancelled, a huge cloud of doubt looms over Dhoni's future. The World Cup and IPL winning skipper has not played a competitive cricket match since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

