Jasprit Bumrah Surprises Fans With Identity Of Football Idol In Chat With Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma have a lot in common when it comes to the IPL. Bumrah made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the 2013 season, which was the very season in which Rohit Sharma took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy from Ricky Ponting. Seven seasons and four IPL trophies later, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are arguably two of the Mumbai Indians' most important domestic players. The two recently caught up with each other on an Instagram live session.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah keeps himself busy with his 'modified mobility drills' amid the lockdown

Jasprit Bumrah draws inspiration from Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Like many other sports stars, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma, too, did an Instagram live session as the Mumbai Indians stars asked each other about their lives at present. While they got updates on each other's health, the two then reflected on how they would have been playing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the time of the live session. Sharma humorously reflected on how he would have been telling the team about the toss results at that moment had the IPL 2020 gone on as planned.

ALSO READ | Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals his strike partner at Ajax almost killed him back in the day

In the conversation, Jasprit Bumrah then mentioned how he is really inspired by Swedish star footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Bumrah said that the A.C. Milan striker inspires him because Ibrahimovic's story is much like his own. Jasprit Bumrah then talked about his initial journey in cricket where people used to not take him seriously but through his determination, he rose through the ranks. Bumrah's unique bowling action has now turned into a trademark and the bowler is widely considered as one of the deadliest in world cricket at the moment.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah the most dominating players in Indian cricket: Jonty Rhodes

IPL 2020: Sharma and Bumrah ruminate over what could have been

A recurrent theme during the Instagram live session was that both cricketers were wondering how things would be if IPL 2020 was on schedule and they were playing together. The two reflected on the new players like Chris Lynn and Trent Boult who were scheduled to join the Mumbai Indians team 2020. The IPL is currently suspended till April 15 and the BCCI will soon release and update on the fate of IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | MUST-READ: Virat Kohli waxes eloquent about world's No. 1 bowler Jasprit Bumrah, assesses him in detail