Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah The Most Dominating Players In Indian Cricket: Jonty Rhodes

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes' bond with Indian cricket has only closer having spent a lot of time in the country and watched the game from very close quarters. Since retiring from international cricket, Jonty Rhodes has spent the better part of his life in India thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he worked as fielding coach of Mumbai Indians. He was roped in by the four-time champions back in 2009 before parting ways with him in 2017.

Jonty Rhodes on Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Suresh Raina

While speaking to a leading media publication recently, Jonty Rhodes revealed that he finds Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as India's most impressive Indian cricketers along with Suresh Raina. He said that he feels the most powerful player in the Indian cricket team is Virat Kohli due to his consistent performances as well as an overall package as a player.

Also appreciating the performances of Jasprit Bumrah and Suresh Raina, he said that the entire Indian cricket team has a lot of potential in it. While Rhodes has closely seen Bumrah’s performances while working with the Mumbai Indians, he has time and again lauded Raina as one of the finest fielders in world cricket. Bumrah is one of the best pacers in the world right now across all formats.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli to resume RCB duties

Virat Kohli will now be seen leading the charge of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer was retained by the franchise for ₹17 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. While the launch date of IPL 2020 was recently postponed due to the worldwide panic caused by Coronavirus, it remains to be seen what the exact future looks like for the T20 carnival.

IPL 2020: Jonty Rhodes joins KXIP

Jonty Rhodes will now join Kings XI Punjab as their fielding coach for this year’s season. He was recently part of the Road Safety World Series too which was called off in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.