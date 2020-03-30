Jasprit Bumrah Keeps Himself Busy With His 'modified Mobility Drills' Amid The Lockdown

With the 21-day nationwide lockdown and uncertainty looming over the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the coronavirus pandemic, several cricketers have resorted to other activities to kill time. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, too, took to his 'modified mobility drills' amid the lockdown till April 14 to keep himself busy. The speedster posted a video of himself mopping the floor of his house to keep it clean.

My modified mobility drills are keeping the house clean and my mother very happy. 😎💪🏼 (P.s - I had to do everything again without the slippers.🤣🤣) pic.twitter.com/gFDrovK59t — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 30, 2020

'Mom is an umpire'

Bumrah captioned the video, "My modified mobility drills are keeping the house clean and my mother very happy. (P.s - I had to do everything again without the slippers.)" Earlier, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had also posted a funny video of himself enacting a scene with his father, while, Rohit Sharma had revealed that he spends most of his time in quarantine chasing his daughter and playing with her. Fans were quick enough to react on Bumrah's video of mopping, here are a few of those reactions:

'Watching highlights of my own innings'

Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag revealed what he has been doing during this period. The explosive opener also urged citizens to follow whatever the authorities are directing adding that this too, shall pass. Speaking about his favourite pastime amid the lockdown, Sehwag stated that he loves spending time with his kids and family, playing indoor games like ludo, snakes and ladders, carrom board, and playing with his dogs.

The Delhi-lad also added that since the lockdown has been imposed he has watched several highlights of his innings. He revealed that he has been watching the highlights of his innings of 319 runs against South Africa where he became the first Indian to score a triple century, his innings of 309, his maiden ODI double century and his test debut century. However, he stated that his Test debut century remains his favourite.

