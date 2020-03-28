Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals His Strike Partner At Ajax Almost Killed Him Back In The Day

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recalled the day he 'almost died' in a changing room incident with former Egypt striker Mido. The pair of strikers represented Ajax back in 2003 and in one shocking episode, Mido threw a pair of scissors at Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with all intent to hurt his teammate at the time. Fortunately for Zlatan, Mido missed his intended target and caused a crack in the wall instead.

Ibrahimovic at Ajax

After impressing as a youngster at his hometown club Malmo, Eredivisie side Ajax were keen on signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The decision to lure Ibrahimovic at Ajax in 2001 set the Dutch side back by a reported €8.7 million. Rounding off his three-year spell in Amsterdam, the accolades won by Ibrahimovic at Ajax included two Dutch League titles, two Dutch Super Cups and one Dutch Cup.

Mido nearly killed Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Ajax

Even at such an early stage in his career, Zlatan Ibrahimovic remained faithful to his challenging personality but that nearly cost him his life. Back in 2003, ex-Egypt striker Mido formed the strike partnership with Zlatan for Ajax. Following a game, the duo was involved in a heated conversation in the dressing room and Zlatan's provocation resulted in Mido hurling a pair of scissors towards his strike partner. Zlatan was one lucky man at that moment, as the scissors missed his face and caused a crevice in the wall behind. Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed that he feared for his life following the bizarre incident but the pair reconciled just 10 minutes later.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic age; a Zlatan Ibrahimovic curtain call?

Although the three years of Ibrahimovic at Ajax was only the beginning of his star-studded career, the veteran forward has been around the football block for over two decades and continues to play the sport at the highest level. At 38, it's apparent that the Zlatan Ibrahimovic age factor isn't keeping the AC Milan forward away from the limelight. However, amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has suspended most of the European football, reports have claimed the stellar Zlatan Ibrahimovic career may come to an abrupt end.

