Steve Smith Net Worth, House, Investments And Salary Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

Australian batsman Steve Smith regained form as he struck a majestic century against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). By scoring 131 in the first innings, Smith registered his 27th Test ton and backed his performance with another 81 in the second innings. For his SCG heroics, the modern-day batting icon was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ and also leapfrogged above Indian captain Virat Kohli in the ICC Test Batsmen rankings.

On the back of Steve Smith’s SCG masterclass, here is a look at some details regarding his net worth and personal life details.

Kane Williamson retains the top spot!



⬆️ Steve Smith takes second place

⬆️ Henry Nicholls leaps into the top 10



Here's the latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings ☝️#ICCRANKINGS pic.twitter.com/nliMxZQQGK — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

Also Read | Hanuma Vihari And R Ashwin's Rearguard Makes India Achieve THIS Top Feat After 42 Years

How much is Steve Smith net worth?

According to thesportsrush.com, the Steve Smith net worth stands at approximately AU$31 million (₹175 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket Australia for being an active Australian cricket player. He also receives salary from New South Wales for his commitments for the state in Australian domestic cricket.

Additionally, Steve Smith has earned income through his endorsement deals with brands like Sanittarium and Commonwealth Bank among others.

Steve Smith also owns a house in Vaucluse, Sydney where he lives with his wife Dani Willis. According to realestate.com.au, Smith’s Sydney-based house is worth AU$6.6 million (₹37 crore).

Also Read | Steve Smith Set To Lose Lucrative IPL 2021 Contract With Rajasthan After SCG Test Antics?

How much was Steve Smith IPL 2020 price?

Steve Smith was recently seen scratching the batting guard of Indian batsman Rishabh Pant at the SCG. A short video of cricketer doing the same has been caught by a stump camera which has been circulating among fans for a while. The incident, famously termed by fans as ‘Smith cheating India’, has led to reports that the Rajasthan franchise may release him ahead of the upcoming Dream11 Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season.

While no official announcement has been made to confirm the aforementioned reports, Australia’s Test talisman raked in some big bucks from the previous edition of the tournament. During the Dream11 IPL 2020 players retaining window, Rajasthan retained Smith for a staggering amount. As per IPL reports, the Steve Smith IPL 2020 price was US$1.8 million (₹12.5 crore).

Disclaimer: The above Steve Smith net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | ‘Steve Smith cheating India’: Virender Sehwag Takes EPIC Dig At Cricketer After Fans Accuse Aussie Of 'cheating'

Also Read | R Ashwin's Wife Gives Him EPIC Advice In Tackling Tim Paine's Sledges, Fans Laud Her Wit

Image source: cricket.com.au Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.